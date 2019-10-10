|
PITT
Peter
of Beck Row passed away at home after a short illness on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 aged 93 years. A dearly loved Uncle and Friend who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at St John's Church Beck Row on Monday 14th October at 11:00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The M S Society (In memory of his dear wife Pansy) c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors 16 North Terrace, Mildehall, IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201.
