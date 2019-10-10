Home

G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00
St John's Church
Beck Row
Peter PITT

Notice

Peter PITT Notice
PITT

Peter

of Beck Row passed away at home after a short illness on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 aged 93 years. A dearly loved Uncle and Friend who will be sadly missed. Funeral service at St John's Church Beck Row on Monday 14th October at 11:00am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The M S Society (In memory of his dear wife Pansy) c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors 16 North Terrace, Mildehall, IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
