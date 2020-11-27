|
POWLING Peter John Gordon passed away suddenly at home on 2nd November 2020, aged 61 years. A much loved Son, Father and Brother. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to current restrictions Peter's Funeral will be private but will take place at All Saints Church, Chevington followed by burial. In lieu of flowers donations for the British Heart Foundation may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 27, 2020