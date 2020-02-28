|
RUDDOCK
Peter Harold
passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on Monday 17th February 2020, aged 70 years. Beloved Husband of Simone and loving Dad of Mark and Ian. Much loved 'Grumps' to his Grandchildren and also much loved by his wider family and friends. Funeral takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 20th March at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to My WiSH Charity, MacMillan Unit, West Suffolk Hospital may be sent c/o Armstrong's Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 28, 2020