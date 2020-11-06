|
|
SCOTT
Peter Anthony
passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on the 30th October 2020, aged 72 years. A loving husband to Gillian, a much loved dad to David and a brother to Shirley. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Friday 20th November at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice or Bury Stray Cat Fund may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 6, 2020