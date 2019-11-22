Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
58 Ipswich Street
Stowmarket, Suffolk IP14 1AD
01449 613033
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
14:00
St. Edmunds Chapel
West Suffolk Crematorium
TURNER Petunia (Pat) May

passed away suddenly on 1st November, aged 79 years, at Chilton Meadows Care Home. Beloved wife of Gerald, loving mum to Mandy, Diane and Sandra, and grandmother to Sophie, Mollie, Ben, Freddy, Shannon and Warren. The funeral service will be held at St. Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Wednesday 27th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired can be made to MIND, c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 58 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1AD. Refreshments to follow at The White Horse, Beyton.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019
