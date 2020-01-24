Home

G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
15:00
West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel
CADMAN Philip John

of Mildenhall died suddenly on Friday 10th January 2020 aged 74 years. Dearly loved and loving son of the late Reg and Yvonne Cadman, dearest and much loved brother of Liz and Tim and the late Dianne Wayda, loving Uncle, Great uncle and Great great uncle. Generous friend to all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmund's Chapel on Wednesday 5th February at 3pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, will be gratefully received for Coeliac UK or Cancer Research UK, c/o G. R. Peachey & Son, Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA. Tel. 01638 71320
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020
