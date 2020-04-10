Home

Philip JUDE

Philip JUDE Notice
JUDE

Philip passed away peacefully on the 1st April 2020 at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 78 years. Beloved husband to Yvonne, much loved dad and grandad. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and Macmillan Cancer Support may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 10, 2020
