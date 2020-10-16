Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla WHITEHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla WHITEHEAD

Notice Condolences

Priscilla WHITEHEAD Notice
WHITEHEAD

Priscilla June 'Cilla'

(née Piper)

peacefully on 2nd October 2020 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after a short illness, aged 84 years, of Diss, formerly of Flempton. Beloved wife of Raymond, much loved mum of Julie, mother-in-law of Keith and adored grandma of James and Sophie. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private cremation. Donations if desired in memory of Cilla to the Mulbarton Ward, NNUH may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -