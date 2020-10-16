|
|
WHITEHEAD
Priscilla June 'Cilla'
(née Piper)
peacefully on 2nd October 2020 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after a short illness, aged 84 years, of Diss, formerly of Flempton. Beloved wife of Raymond, much loved mum of Julie, mother-in-law of Keith and adored grandma of James and Sophie. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private cremation. Donations if desired in memory of Cilla to the Mulbarton Ward, NNUH may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020