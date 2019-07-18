|
HUNT
Queenie
Peacefully passed away after a short illness at West Suffolk Hospital on 14th July, aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late Cyril, mum to Marsha, Susan, Paula and Ian, nanny, great-nanny and great-great-nanny. She will be lovingly missed by all. Funeral Service to take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 1.00pm. Please wear bright, summer colours. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation and/or My WiSH (Rainbow Ward) may be sent c/o L Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019