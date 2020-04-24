Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Quinton CLAYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Quinton CLAYTON

Notice Condolences

Quinton CLAYTON Notice
CLAYTON

Quinton 'Quin'

Died after a short illness aged 89 years on 31st March, 2020 at Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home, Bury St Edmunds. Husband of the late Marian. Loved and cherished by all of his family who were a great joy to him. Retired Chartered Accountant in Bury, member of Whiting Street United Reformed Church and The Ramblers. Long-time supporter of the Scouting movement. With thanks to Stowlangtoft Hall Staff whose care and friendship he greatly valued. Private committal, to be followed at a later date by a Thanksgiving Service at Whiting Street when possible. Donations if desired to Medecins Sans Frontieres via 020 7404 6600 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/In-memory-of-Quin
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -