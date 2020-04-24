|
|
CLAYTON
Quinton 'Quin'
Died after a short illness aged 89 years on 31st March, 2020 at Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home, Bury St Edmunds. Husband of the late Marian. Loved and cherished by all of his family who were a great joy to him. Retired Chartered Accountant in Bury, member of Whiting Street United Reformed Church and The Ramblers. Long-time supporter of the Scouting movement. With thanks to Stowlangtoft Hall Staff whose care and friendship he greatly valued. Private committal, to be followed at a later date by a Thanksgiving Service at Whiting Street when possible. Donations if desired to Medecins Sans Frontieres via 020 7404 6600 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/In-memory-of-Quin
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020