Rachel Louise
passed away suddenly on 2nd November 2019 at Drummond Court Care Home after a life of disability bravely borne, aged 47. Treasured and much loved daughter to Heather and Dennis, and loving sister to Darren. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Rougham on Tuesday 3rd December at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to East Anglian Air Ambulance c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019