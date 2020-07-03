|
|
BLYTH
Raymond Charles
passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on Tuesday 23rd June 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Pamela, father of Richard and Jenny, and grandfather to Katie, James and Megan. May he rest in peace and rise in glory. Due to the current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. If desired donations to Alzheimer's Research UK can be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on July 3, 2020