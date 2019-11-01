Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
14:30
St. Mary's church of Walsham-Le-Willows
Raymond Charles 'Ray'

passed away peacefully on the 25th October 2019, aged 68 years, in the Macmillan Unit of West Suffolk Hospital. Ray was a beloved husband to Marion, loving father to Vicky and Tom, and father-in-law to Robert, cherished brother to June, Shirley and the late Kenny, and a treasured friend and accountant to many. Ray will be forever missed by his family and friends. A funeral service will take place in St. Mary's church of Walsham-Le-Willows on the 11th November at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the Macmillan unit at the West Suffolk Hospital may be sent c/o Armstrong Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH, Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 1, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -