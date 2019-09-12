Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Raymond SMITH Notice
SMITH

Raymond Walter Alfred (Ray)

Peacefully passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on 9th September, aged 72 years. Loving husband to Paula, dad to Angie and Paul, stepdad to Lisa and the late Paul, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and brother. Funeral Service to take place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 11.00am. Colourful clothing requested. Family flowers only, but donations for Dementia UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher, Dignity House, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1SN. Tel: 01284 749187
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
