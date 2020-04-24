Home

Raymond YATES

Raymond YATES Notice
YATES

Raymond Peter

passed away suddenly at Windmill House, Wymondham on 8th April 2020 aged 77 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Eileen Yates, loved and respected by the whole family and everyone that knew him. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to current restrictions a private Cremation Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium. Donations if desired to Help For Heroes may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020
