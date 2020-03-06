|
COPPING
Reginald Dennis
"Spongey"
Passed away peacefully on 1st March 2020 at West Suffolk Hospital, aged 90 years. Spongey was a well loved character around Bury St Edmunds and will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Funeral service to take place in the St. Edmunds Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds,Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.spongey.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 6, 2020