ROGERS
Reginald Victor 'Reg'
passed away peacefully on the 18th January 2020 at Pinford End Nursing Home, aged 85 years. A much loved dad and beloved grandad. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Monday 10th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020