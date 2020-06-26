|
|
STEVENS
Reta Miriam
Passed away peacefully at Colonia Court Care Home, Colchester on 18th June 2020, aged 91 years. Life friend to the late Jean Wheeler, much loved sister to Graham and aunt to Gillian and Gary. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private funeral service, due to Covid restrictions, will take place at Tostock Church on Thursday 9th July followed by burial. Donations, if desired, payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o 8 Frietuna Road, Frinton-on-Sea CO13 0RY
Published in Bury Free Press on June 26, 2020