Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
15:00
St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
ALLUM

Richard Joseph passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th January 2020, aged 75 years. A much loved husband to Dawn and brilliant dad to Catherine and Rachael, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral will be held at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 3.00pm, followed by a chance to celebrate Rick's life at the All Saints Hotel, Fornham St Genevieve. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations made payable to Parkinson's UK may be sent c/o Armstrong's Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020
