Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel
Richard BLACKWELL

Richard BLACKWELL Notice
BLACKWELL

Richard

Passed peacefully away in Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home on 23rd September 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved husband, dad and grandad, who will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Friday 18th October at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Telephone: 01284 754049

Bright colours to be worn please.
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
