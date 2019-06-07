|
|
FEAKES
Richard (Dick)
Aged 75 years passed away peacefully on Monday 27th May 2019 in the West Suffolk Hospital. Husband to Jean. Dad to Rachel, Sandra and Emma. Grandad to Harry, Sam, Aaliyah and Abbie. Great Grandad to Matthew. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral is to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 2pm. Family flowers only, but if desired then donations to My Wish Charity and/or Angel Hill Surgery, can be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 5 St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds Tel: 01284 756504
Published in Bury Free Press on June 7, 2019