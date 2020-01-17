Home

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00
St Edmunds Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium
Richard Jason Passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on 29th December 2019, aged 50 years. Much loved Dad, Son, Brother and Husband to the late Katie. Richard will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Funeral service to take place in the St Edmunds Chapel of West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 3rd February 2020 at 11.00am. By request of the family, please wear bright colours. Flowers open to all. Donations, if desired, made payable to The Doxa Project can be made online by visiting www.richardgedge.muchloved.com or may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Tel. 01284 754017
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 17, 2020
