GOLDSTONE
Richard Alexander
on 19th September 2020, aged 90 years, peacefully at Chilton Meadows after a brief illness. A native of South Africa, the loving husband of the late Cynthia Jessie Goldstone, caring father to Sarah, Jane and three sons, affectionate grandfather and great-grandfather. Graveside committal only at St. Mary's Church, Gedding. Memorial Service date to be announced. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o Armstrong Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020