Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard GOLDSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard GOLDSTONE

Notice Condolences

Richard GOLDSTONE Notice
GOLDSTONE

Richard Alexander

on 19th September 2020, aged 90 years, peacefully at Chilton Meadows after a brief illness. A native of South Africa, the loving husband of the late Cynthia Jessie Goldstone, caring father to Sarah, Jane and three sons, affectionate grandfather and great-grandfather. Graveside committal only at St. Mary's Church, Gedding. Memorial Service date to be announced. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o Armstrong Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -