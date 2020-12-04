Home

NURDEN Richard suddenly but peacefully passed away at home on 17th November 2020, aged 76. Beloved Husband of Sue, much loved Dad to Stuart and Kat and Brother to David, Coral, Paul and Paula. A private funeral service will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on 8th November at 10.30am. No flowers please at Richards request but donations if desired can be made to Cats Protection, at www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/17-11-2020-richard-donald-nurden/ or by writing to: National Cat Centre, Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, Haywards Heath, RH17 7TT. Enquiries to L Fulcher. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 4, 2020
