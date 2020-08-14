|
STANNARD
Richard John
passed away on 4th August 2020 in Brandon Park Nursing Home aged 87 years. Beloved Husband of the late Daphne, Dearest Dad to Marion and the late John. A much loved Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to current restrictions the service will be by invitation only. His Service takes place on Wednesday 19th August and Richard will be passing his old home in Tennyson Road at 2.15pm approximately. In lieu of flowers donations for the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723889.
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 14, 2020