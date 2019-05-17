|
Of West Row, passed peacefully away on Sunday 12th May 2019 aged 86 years. A dearly loved wife of the late Arvid and a much loved mum to Kim. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, West Row on Wednesday 5th June at 11.00am followed by committal service at The West Suffolk Crematorium Abbey Chapel at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to The British Heart Foundation c/o G R Peachey & Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on May 17, 2019