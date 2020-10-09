|
|
ARMSTRONG
Robert William 'Bob'
passed away on the 23rd September 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved brother of Valerie and Sylvia, much loved uncle to Maria and Shelly and a loving great uncle to Jessica. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. Donations to Cancer Research UK or the RNLI may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020