More Obituaries for Robert ARMSTRONG
Robert ARMSTRONG

Notice Condolences

Robert ARMSTRONG Notice
ARMSTRONG

Robert William 'Bob'

passed away on the 23rd September 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved brother of Valerie and Sylvia, much loved uncle to Maria and Shelly and a loving great uncle to Jessica. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will take place. Donations to Cancer Research UK or the RNLI may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 9, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
