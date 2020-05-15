|
|
AUSTIN
Robert 'Roy'
Of Bury St Edmunds, formerly of Mildenhall, passed away peacefully on 4th May 2020. Much loved Dad to Karen and Sarah, Father in Law to Phil and Tim, Grandad to Charlotte, Jack, Lewis and Kate. Due to current restrictions, a private cremation service will be held on Friday 5th June 2020. Donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas Hospice Care, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.robert-austin.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on May 15, 2020