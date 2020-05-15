Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert AUSTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert AUSTIN

Notice Condolences

Robert AUSTIN Notice
AUSTIN

Robert 'Roy'

Of Bury St Edmunds, formerly of Mildenhall, passed away peacefully on 4th May 2020. Much loved Dad to Karen and Sarah, Father in Law to Phil and Tim, Grandad to Charlotte, Jack, Lewis and Kate. Due to current restrictions, a private cremation service will be held on Friday 5th June 2020. Donations, if desired, to St. Nicholas Hospice Care, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.robert-austin.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -