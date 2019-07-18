|
DUTTON
Robert William 'Bob'
Passed away peacefully in Ipswich Hospital on Tuesday 9th July 2019, aged 84 years. Loving partner of the late Sheila Day, step dad, grandad and friend to many. He will be very sadly missed. Funeral Service to be held at Seven Hills Crematorium on Friday 2nd August at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Bob for the 'Blue Cross' may be sent c/o Hunnaball of Ipswich, Dove House, 291 Norwich Road, Ipswich, IP1 4BP. Tel: 01473 748808
Published in Bury Free Press on July 18, 2019