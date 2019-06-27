|
|
FROST
Robert Alan
'Bob'
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 20th June 2019 aged 99 years at Chilton Meadows Nursing Home, Stowmarket. Loving husband of the late Jessie and much loved dad of Simon, Jane and her partner Peter. He will be missed as much as he was loved. Now reunited with his beloved Jessie. Funeral Service will be held at Sevenhills Crematorium on Tuesday 9th July at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, for Help for Heros may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Services, 15 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1AH or can be made online www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved
Published in Bury Free Press on June 27, 2019