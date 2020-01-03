|
|
MOORE
Robert Francis
Suddenly at home on Wednesday 4th December 2019 aged 74 years. Much loved husband, dad and grandad. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at All Saints Church, Bury St Edmunds on Friday 17th January 2020 at 11.00am. No flowers by request please, donations if desired made payable to British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020