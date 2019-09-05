|
|
PAUL
Robert
Of Brandon and formerly Elveden, peacefully on 23rd August 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat, brother to Richard and
his wife Margaret, much loved dad of Sarah & Rachel and their partners Jim & Gareth and loving grandad to Arthur & Henry. "In my heart you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day"- your loving wife Pat. Funeral service at St Andrew & St Patrick Church Elveden on
Wednesday 18th September at 12.00 noon followed by committal in the St Edmunds Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Parkinsons UK may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019