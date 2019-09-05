Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark Skinner Funeral Service (Brandon)
London Road
Brandon, Suffolk IP27 0EW
01842 810534
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00
St Andrew & St Patrick Church
Elveden
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
13:00
St Edmunds Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert PAUL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert PAUL

Notice Condolences

Robert PAUL Notice
PAUL

Robert

Of Brandon and formerly Elveden, peacefully on 23rd August 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat, brother to Richard and

his wife Margaret, much loved dad of Sarah & Rachel and their partners Jim & Gareth and loving grandad to Arthur & Henry. "In my heart you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day"- your loving wife Pat. Funeral service at St Andrew & St Patrick Church Elveden on

Wednesday 18th September at 12.00 noon followed by committal in the St Edmunds Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Parkinsons UK may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, IP27 0EW Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.