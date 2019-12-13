Home

CE Fuller
23 Hall Street
Soham, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 5BN
01353 720439
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00
Cambridge City Crematorium
Robert PITT

Robert PITT Notice
PITT

Robert

'Bob'

passed away on Thursday 28th November 2019. Our hero will be dearly missed by his loving wife Joy, children Clare and Phil and all his family and friends. Funeral will take place on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at Cambridge City Crematorium at 11.00am

in the West Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust for The Lewin Stroke and Rehab Ward, and the Neurological Critical Care Unit can be sent C/O C E Fuller, 23 Hall Street, Soham, CB7 5BN Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019
