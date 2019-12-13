|
|
PITT
Robert
'Bob'
passed away on Thursday 28th November 2019. Our hero will be dearly missed by his loving wife Joy, children Clare and Phil and all his family and friends. Funeral will take place on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at Cambridge City Crematorium at 11.00am
in the West Chapel. Family flowers only please, donations to Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust for The Lewin Stroke and Rehab Ward, and the Neurological Critical Care Unit can be sent C/O C E Fuller, 23 Hall Street, Soham, CB7 5BN Tel: 01353 720439
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 13, 2019