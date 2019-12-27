Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
14:00
West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel)
Robert WALLIS

Robert WALLIS Notice
WALLIS

Robert (Bob)

It is with great sadness that his family announce the sudden passing of Bob on 13th December 2019, aged 76 years. He was a much loved Husband to Janet, a great Father to Ashlea and Lindsay, and a loving Grandad (Danks) to Sam Matt, Tom, Brad, Emily and Katie. A dear friend to many, who will be sadly missed. The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 8th January at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation or Norfolk Wildlife Trust may be left on the day of the funeral or can be sent c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services 13b Wellington Street, Newmarket CB8 0HT. Tel: 01638 242130
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 27, 2019
