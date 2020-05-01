|
|
VENN
Robin John
Passed away peacefully on 21st April 2020 aged 92 years. Husband of the late Patricia, much loved father of Amanda, Fiona and Caroline and grandfather of 8. A family only funeral service will be held on 16th June at 11:00am at West Suffolk Crematorium but the service will be streamed for all those who cannot, but would have wished to attend by visiting www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/21-04-2020-robin-venn/ The live stream details can be found on this page. A celebration of Robin's life will take place later in the year when the time is right and we will notify you as soon as we can. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Action Bladder Cancer UK, c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX, or via www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/21-04-2020-robin-venn/
Published in Bury Free Press on May 1, 2020