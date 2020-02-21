Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
15:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
St Edmunds
Robin WILLIAMS

Robin WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS

Robin

After a short illness passed away peacefully at Addenbrookes Hospital, aged 88 years with his wife Cynthia and daughter Jane by his side. Grandfather to his much loved grandsons Thomas and George. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 6th March at 3.00pm. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP331NX Tel: 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020
