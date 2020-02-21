|
WILLIAMS
Robin
After a short illness passed away peacefully at Addenbrookes Hospital, aged 88 years with his wife Cynthia and daughter Jane by his side. Grandfather to his much loved grandsons Thomas and George. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Friday 6th March at 3.00pm. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o L Fulcher, 80 Whiting St, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP331NX Tel: 01284754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Feb. 21, 2020