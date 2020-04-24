Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger BROMLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger BROMLEY

Notice Condolences

Roger BROMLEY Notice
BROMLEY

Roger MBE

ex Chief Superintendent of the Metropolitan Police died peacefully at home on the 10th April 2020, aged 91 years. Loved and respected by his wife Sylvia, his daughters Jennifer and Christina and his seven grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Metropolitan Police Benevolent Fund may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -