BROMLEY
Roger MBE
ex Chief Superintendent of the Metropolitan Police died peacefully at home on the 10th April 2020, aged 91 years. Loved and respected by his wife Sylvia, his daughters Jennifer and Christina and his seven grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A private cremation will take place. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to Metropolitan Police Benevolent Fund may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020