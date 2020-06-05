Home

FLOWERS

Roger William

Died suddenly at West Suffolk Hospital on 21st May 2020 aged 75 years. Beloved Husband of Margaret, loving Father to Laura and Grandad to Freddie and Charlotte. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Due to current guidelines a Private family Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 11th June 2020 at 2.30pm. Donations if desired made payable to AE Thurlow & Son.

Published in Bury Free Press on June 5, 2020
