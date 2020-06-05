|
|
FLOWERS
Roger William
Died suddenly at West Suffolk Hospital on 21st May 2020 aged 75 years. Beloved Husband of Margaret, loving Father to Laura and Grandad to Freddie and Charlotte. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Due to current guidelines a Private family Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 11th June 2020 at 2.30pm. Donations if desired made payable to AE Thurlow & Son.
AE Thurlow & Son 1 High Street, Ixworth Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on June 5, 2020