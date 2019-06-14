Home

Roger "Gabby" GATHERCOLE

Roger "Gabby" GATHERCOLE Notice
Of Mildenhall, passed peacefully away on Friday 31st May 2019, aged 77 years. A dearly loved brother, uncle and great-uncle. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 3.00pm. It was Gabby's request that no black is worn at his service. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to Pancreatic Cancer UK c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on June 14, 2019
