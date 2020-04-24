|
TOOLEY Roger Edward of Great Barton. Died suddenly at home on 7th April, aged 81 years. Loving and devoted husband to Sonia. A very dear Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service on Thursday 30th April. Immediate family only under present circumstances. Donations, if desired, to Suffolk Mind c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX.
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 24, 2020