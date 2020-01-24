|
|
TUCKWELL
Roger John
of Mildenhall, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th January 2020 aged 97 years. Dearly loved Husband to the late Eva and much loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral Service at Beck Row Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 12th February at 1:00pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Diabetes U.K c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA, Tel. 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020