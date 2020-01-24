Home

G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
13:00
Beck Row Methodist Chapel
Roger TUCKWELL

Roger TUCKWELL Notice
TUCKWELL

Roger John

of Mildenhall, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th January 2020 aged 97 years. Dearly loved Husband to the late Eva and much loved Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral Service at Beck Row Methodist Chapel on Wednesday 12th February at 1:00pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Diabetes U.K c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, IP28 7AA, Tel. 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 24, 2020
