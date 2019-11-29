|
|
PALFREY
Ron
Passed peacefully away on
21st November 2019 at St. Peter's House, Bury St. Edmunds
aged 88 years
after a long battle with illness.
Former owner of
Specialist Electro Diesel.
Loving husband to
Liz, Father to Adam and Jane,
Grandfather to Daniel,
Devon and Jackson.
Great Grandfather to Chloe.
Funeral Service to be held at
St. Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
at 11.00am on Tuesday
17th December 2019.
The family request an item
of blue clothing be worn if possible.
Donations if desired for
St. Peter's House can be
sent c/o L. Fulcher
80 Whiting Street
Bury St. Edmunds IP33 1NX
Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019