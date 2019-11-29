Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00
St. Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium
Ron PALFREY

Ron PALFREY Notice
PALFREY

Ron

Passed peacefully away on

21st November 2019 at St. Peter's House, Bury St. Edmunds

aged 88 years

after a long battle with illness.

Former owner of

Specialist Electro Diesel.

Loving husband to

Liz, Father to Adam and Jane,

Grandfather to Daniel,

Devon and Jackson.

Great Grandfather to Chloe.

Funeral Service to be held at

St. Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium

at 11.00am on Tuesday

17th December 2019.

The family request an item

of blue clothing be worn if possible.

Donations if desired for

St. Peter's House can be

sent c/o L. Fulcher

80 Whiting Street

Bury St. Edmunds IP33 1NX

Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
