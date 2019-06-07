|
|
ARBON
Ronald
Passed peacefully away in the West Suffolk Hospital on 3rd June 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Gladys and a much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. Funeral Service will take place at the Borough Cemetery Chapel, Kings Road on Monday 24th June at 11.00am, followed by burial. All friends and family welcome. Flowers may be sent c/o L. Fulcher, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1NX. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on June 7, 2019