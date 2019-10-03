|
DAVIS
Ronald Charles
Passed away peacefully on the 24th September 2019 aged 90 years. Much loved father to Dean and Lisa, father-in-law to Ken and beloved grandad of Hannah. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service takes place at St Peter's Church, Bury St Edmunds at 11.30am followed by a burial at West Suffolk Borough Cemetery on Friday 18th October. All enquires c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019