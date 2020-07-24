Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
12:30
West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel
Ronald ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON Ronald Francis 'Ron' passed away on the 5th July 2020, aged 73 years. He will be sadly missed by his wife Sue, daughter Clare, son-in-law Ed and his four loving grandchildren, Oscar, Summer, Lottie and Poppy. The funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Monday 27th July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the RSPB may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 24, 2020
