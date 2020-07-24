|
ROBINSON Ronald Francis 'Ron' passed away on the 5th July 2020, aged 73 years. He will be sadly missed by his wife Sue, daughter Clare, son-in-law Ed and his four loving grandchildren, Oscar, Summer, Lottie and Poppy. The funeral service takes place at the West Suffolk Crematorium - Abbey Chapel on Monday 27th July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to the RSPB may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on July 24, 2020