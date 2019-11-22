|
TURPIN
Rose Lilian (nee Lloyd)
passed away peacefully at Feltwell Lodge on 3rd November 2019. She will be sadly missed by her son David, daughter in law Therese and granddaughters Caitlin and Annie. Funeral service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn, on Friday 29th November at 2.30pm. Family Flowers only but if desired donations in memory of Rose are to Windsor Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn and may be left in donation box at the service or sent to Michael Denney & Sons, 27 High Street, Lakenheath, Brandon, Suffolk, IP27 9JS
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019