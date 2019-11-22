Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE TURPIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE TURPIN

Notice Condolences

ROSE TURPIN Notice
TURPIN

Rose Lilian (nee Lloyd)

passed away peacefully at Feltwell Lodge on 3rd November 2019. She will be sadly missed by her son David, daughter in law Therese and granddaughters Caitlin and Annie. Funeral service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn, on Friday 29th November at 2.30pm. Family Flowers only but if desired donations in memory of Rose are to Windsor Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn and may be left in donation box at the service or sent to Michael Denney & Sons, 27 High Street, Lakenheath, Brandon, Suffolk, IP27 9JS
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -