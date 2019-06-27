|
BLACK
Roslyn
Passed away peacefully on Monday 24th June 2019, aged 84 years. Beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Andrea, Craig and Paul, and a dear grandmother. Funeral Service takes place on Monday 8th July at Abbey Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, made payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on June 27, 2019