Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
13:00
West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy WEBBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy WEBBER

Notice Condolences

Roy WEBBER Notice
WEBBER

Roy

passed away peacefully at home on 9th November 2019 aged 92 years. Much loved Partner of Joan, and a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral is to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Tuesday 3rd December at 1pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations to Norton Salvation Army and All Saints Church Stanton c/o L Fulcher 80 Whiting Street Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX tel 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -