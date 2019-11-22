|
|
WEBBER
Roy
passed away peacefully at home on 9th November 2019 aged 92 years. Much loved Partner of Joan, and a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral is to take place at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Tuesday 3rd December at 1pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations to Norton Salvation Army and All Saints Church Stanton c/o L Fulcher 80 Whiting Street Bury St Edmunds IP33 1NX tel 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019