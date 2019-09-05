Home

Ruby PONSFORD

Ruby PONSFORD Notice
PONSFORD (née Abrey & Mott)

Ruby Eveline Mary

Dearly beloved mother of Marlene and the late Mary, grandma to James, Ian, Stephanie, Neville, Paula, Malcolm, David and Claire. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday 26th August, aged 96 years. Ruby will be really missed by all of us who were lucky enough to know her. Funeral Service takes place at West Row Baptist Church on Friday 20th September at 11.30am followed by a private burial and a celebration of her life at The Riverside, Mildenhall from 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. All enquiries through G.R. Peachey & Son Funeral Directors, 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall, Suffolk IP28 7AA. Tel: 01638 713201
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019
