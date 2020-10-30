|
COOK Russell George passed away peacefully at the Beeches Care Home, Ixworth on 21st October 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved Husband of Jean, dear Dad of Stephen, Julie, Christine and Son-in-Law David, special Grandad to Joshua, Jessica, Christopher, Emily and Sam and Great-Grandad to Connor and Noah. Funeral Service private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1TH or gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020